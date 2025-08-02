Malaga Cove Capital LLC Increases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,847,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,546,706,000 after buying an additional 5,549,078 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 83.0% during the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 159.6% during the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 853.3% during the first quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 151.1% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 91,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 54,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 2.7%

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $92.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $116.08. The company has a market capitalization of $117.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.15.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,024.48. The trade was a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

