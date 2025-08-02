Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $555,000 Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Unilever by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,906,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,317,000 after purchasing an additional 257,538 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Unilever by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,103,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,345,000 after purchasing an additional 250,053 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 2.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,925,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,787,000 after purchasing an additional 95,359 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Unilever by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,926,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,955,000 after purchasing an additional 14,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Unilever by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,166,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,838,000 after purchasing an additional 742,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
UL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.
Unilever Trading Up 3.5%
Shares of NYSE UL opened at $60.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.38. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $54.32 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.21.
Unilever Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5175 per share. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.
About Unilever
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
