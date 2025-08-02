Malaga Cove Capital LLC Boosts Stake in LandBridge Company LLC (NYSE:LB)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of LandBridge Company LLC (NYSE:LB – Free Report) by 147.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,178 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in LandBridge were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in LandBridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in LandBridge by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 109,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in LandBridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in LandBridge by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, one8zero8 LLC lifted its stake in LandBridge by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 52,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of LandBridge from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LandBridge from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of LandBridge from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

LandBridge Trading Down 2.1%

LB opened at $55.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.25. LandBridge Company LLC has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $87.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.33.

LandBridge Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. LandBridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David N. Capobianco sold 1,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $142,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 70.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LandBridge

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

