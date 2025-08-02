Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 32,081 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 2.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 19,300,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,188,333,000 after buying an additional 423,892 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,157,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,784,649,000 after buying an additional 3,737,705 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,239,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,462,274,000 after buying an additional 857,087 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 232.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,360,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,033,859,000 after buying an additional 6,543,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Marvell Technology by 6.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,776,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,794,000 after buying an additional 488,610 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MRVL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 121,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,314,764.96. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $87,885.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 29,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,682. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,826. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 7.4%

MRVL stock opened at $74.45 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $127.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.83.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -42.11%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

