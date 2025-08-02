Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $5.92 Million Stake in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 84.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,553 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 204,770 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $5,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CommVault Systems by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 888.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 584.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVLT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Guggenheim set a $220.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CommVault Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

CommVault Systems Trading Down 5.4%

CVLT stock opened at $179.73 on Friday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.35 and a 1 year high of $200.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 99.85 and a beta of 0.73.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $275.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. CommVault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CommVault Systems

In other CommVault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 1,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 469,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,188,400. The trade was a 0.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.91, for a total transaction of $305,742.68. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 89,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,728,431.93. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CommVault Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Featured Stories

