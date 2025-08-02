LSV Asset Management Sells 21,818 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,028,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,818 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $274,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ingredion during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ingredion by 653.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Ingredion in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Ingredion by 40.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGR opened at $126.40 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.85 and a 52 week high of $155.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.12 and a 200-day moving average of $133.58.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 8.53%. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.76%.

Several research firms have issued reports on INGR. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.40.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,400 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $325,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 31,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,696.72. This trade represents a 6.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

