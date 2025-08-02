LSV Asset Management Lowers Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 865,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.36% of HCA Healthcare worth $299,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 888.9% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 344.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 75.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.8%

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $356.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.98 and a 52 week high of $417.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $370.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 7,363.11% and a net margin of 8.21%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HCA Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective (down from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $394.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total value of $5,797,585.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 12,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,670,420.72. This trade represents a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

