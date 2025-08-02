LPL Financial LLC Has $40.11 Million Stake in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 952,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $40,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISPY. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 476.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 11,178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,268,000. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,000.
ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Trading Down 1.8%
NYSEARCA:ISPY opened at $42.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $892.52 million, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.02. ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $46.83.
ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (ISPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on the stocks of the S&P 500 Index. The fund seeks generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the S&P 500 Index over the long term.
