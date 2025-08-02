LPL Financial LLC Has $40.11 Million Stake in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 952,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $40,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISPY. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 476.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 11,178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,268,000. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Trading Down 1.8%

NYSEARCA:ISPY opened at $42.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $892.52 million, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.02. ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $35.81 and a 1-year high of $46.83.

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (ISPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on the stocks of the S&P 500 Index. The fund seeks generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the S&P 500 Index over the long term.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.