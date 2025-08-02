LPL Financial LLC Acquires 10,240 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 526,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $43,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,604,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,723,000 after purchasing an additional 973,276 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 363.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 624,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,556,000 after acquiring an additional 489,683 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,343,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,428,000 after acquiring an additional 459,851 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,710,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,386,000 after acquiring an additional 230,639 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,496,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,909,000 after acquiring an additional 156,226 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $87.05 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $91.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.6311 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $1.01.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

