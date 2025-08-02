London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Announces Earnings Results

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 208.90 ($2.77) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. London Stock Exchange Group had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 2.92%.
Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 9,413.62 ($124.95) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is £108.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £112.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £49.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.41. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9,050 ($120.12) and a fifty-two week high of £121.85 ($161.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01.
London Stock Exchange Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
London Stock Exchange Group
LSEG is a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider that operates connected businesses to serve customers across the entire financial markets value chain.
With capabilities in data, indices and analytics, capital formation, trade execution, clearing and risk management, we operate at the heart of the world’s financial ecosystem and enable the sustainable growth and stability of our customers and their communities.
Together, our five business divisions – Data and Analytics, FTSE Russell, Risk Intelligence, Capital Markets and Post Trade – offer customers seamless access to global financial markets, across the trading lifecycle.
LSEG is headquartered in London and has a major presence throughout Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and emerging markets.
