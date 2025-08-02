Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN) Holdings Lowered by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises 2.7% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $34,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $518.80.

Linde Stock Down 0.2%

LIN stock opened at $459.41 on Friday. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $408.65 and a 52-week high of $487.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $457.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.92.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total value of $3,314,065.62. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,279.42. This represents a 47.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total transaction of $908,138.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 22,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,346,928.56. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

