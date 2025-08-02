Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.36.

LNW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Light & Wonder from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Light & Wonder from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $116.00 price objective on Light & Wonder in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Light & Wonder from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

NASDAQ:LNW opened at $94.97 on Friday. Light & Wonder has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.13.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.23). Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Light & Wonder will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNW. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Light & Wonder by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Light & Wonder by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Light & Wonder by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Light & Wonder by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,492,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,584,000 after buying an additional 100,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

