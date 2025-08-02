LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Given a $15.50 Price Target by Piper Sandler Analysts

Piper Sandler set a $15.50 target price on LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on LendingClub from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

LendingClub stock opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 2.45. LendingClub has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.83.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.18. LendingClub had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $248.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LendingClub will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew Labenne sold 17,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $298,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 178,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,548.15. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $68,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,283,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,655,611.50. The trade was a 0.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,205 shares of company stock valued at $601,561 in the last quarter. 3.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,522,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,647,000 after acquiring an additional 933,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,700,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

