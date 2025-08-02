Launch Coin on Believe (LAUNCHCOIN) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $69.59 Million

Launch Coin on Believe (LAUNCHCOIN) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One Launch Coin on Believe token can now be purchased for $0.0696 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. Launch Coin on Believe has a total market capitalization of $69.59 million and $25.26 million worth of Launch Coin on Believe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Launch Coin on Believe has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Launch Coin on Believe alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113,716.66 or 1.00138511 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113,438.37 or 0.99903673 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Launch Coin on Believe Profile

Launch Coin on Believe’s total supply is 999,874,290 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Launch Coin on Believe’s official website is believe.app. Launch Coin on Believe’s official Twitter account is @launchcoin.

Launch Coin on Believe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launch Coin on Believe (LAUNCHCOIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Launch Coin on Believe has a current supply of 999,874,290. The last known price of Launch Coin on Believe is 0.07187986 USD and is down -2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $27,822,521.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://believe.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Launch Coin on Believe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Launch Coin on Believe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Launch Coin on Believe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Launch Coin on Believe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Launch Coin on Believe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.