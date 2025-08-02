Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Director Mark David Alexander Sells 34,587 Shares

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) Director Mark David Alexander sold 34,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $384,607.44. Following the transaction, the director owned 86,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,586.88. This trade represents a 28.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark David Alexander also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 1st, Mark David Alexander sold 26,795 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $290,993.70.

On Thursday, July 31st, Mark David Alexander sold 30,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $327,900.00.

Ladder Capital Price Performance

NYSE:LADR opened at $10.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.03. Ladder Capital Corp has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 48.71 and a current ratio of 31.28.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $56.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 131.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Ladder Capital from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ladder Capital

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LADR. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Aviso Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 128,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 192.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Stories

