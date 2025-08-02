Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $6,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Labcorp by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Labcorp in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Labcorp in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Labcorp by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Labcorp in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Labcorp

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,480. This represents a 28.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.73, for a total transaction of $1,518,496.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 98,962 shares in the company, valued at $24,614,818.26. The trade was a 5.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,605 shares of company stock worth $3,784,897 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Labcorp from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Labcorp from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Labcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Labcorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Labcorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.00.

Labcorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $261.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.38 and a fifty-two week high of $283.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.49. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.21. Labcorp had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Labcorp Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

