Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation accounts for approximately 1.9% of Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price (up from $371.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.11.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 2.1%

ROK stock opened at $344.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $360.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $334.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.16%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total transaction of $96,914.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,691 shares in the company, valued at $551,790.21. This trade represents a 14.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.33, for a total transaction of $94,309.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,950.68. This represents a 8.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,757 shares of company stock worth $3,138,220. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

