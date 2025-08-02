Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,524 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,984,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,964,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,241,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $222,721,000 after acquiring an additional 253,385 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,155,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 590,389 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $105,928,000 after buying an additional 219,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 322,163 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,802,000 after buying an additional 175,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Universal Health Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $211.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.92.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of UHS opened at $162.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.33 and a 1-year high of $243.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.87.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 4.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

In other news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total transaction of $210,053.56. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,628.32. The trade was a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Health Services Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.