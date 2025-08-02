Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 14,814 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14,814 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 34.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at $2,799,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,486 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WST opened at $239.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.43 and a 12-month high of $352.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.33. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $766.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.57%.

WST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Stephens raised West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.71.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

