Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $4.60 Million Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 443.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,280 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,422 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBS. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 65,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in UBS Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 12,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $36.67 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $117.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.74.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. UBS Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $11.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

