Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 72.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,269 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $8,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 70,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,277,000 after buying an additional 16,845 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 687.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 134,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,961,000 after buying an additional 117,803 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 189,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,406,000 after purchasing an additional 32,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,859,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,145,000 after purchasing an additional 109,273 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CAH opened at $155.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.70. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.05 and a 12-month high of $168.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.20. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 68.84% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $54.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 31.83%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.07.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

