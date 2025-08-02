J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Reduces Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG reduced its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,102 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG owned about 0.06% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $13,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $224.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 price target on Check Point Software Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.08.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $188.58 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $169.01 and a twelve month high of $234.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.91.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $665.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

