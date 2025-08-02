J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 177,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 4.8% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 27,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,119,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optivise Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,000,536.96. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 249,399 shares of company stock worth $43,525,794. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.4%

GOOGL opened at $189.13 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.12. The company has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

