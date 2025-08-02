iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Endeavor Private Wealth Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 71.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,693 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 3.7% of Endeavor Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 87,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 11,607 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 410,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,216,000 after acquiring an additional 24,486 shares during the period. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 3.2%

BATS:QUAL opened at $182.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.34 and a 12 month high of $187.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.50 and its 200 day moving average is $176.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.