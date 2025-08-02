Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC Sells 1,791 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,969 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.2% of Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $514,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,572,000 after purchasing an additional 39,696 shares during the period. Finally, Bearing Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,014,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total transaction of $609,059,211.06. Following the transaction, the insider owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,649,402,587.43. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 25,099,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,394,548 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $214.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

