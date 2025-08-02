Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Position Increased by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC owned about 0.62% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 908.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.95 and a 52 week high of $22.25.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a $0.1282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

