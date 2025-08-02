International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.79 EPS

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The transportation company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.79, Zacks reports. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 115.72%.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of ICAGY stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.78. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $10.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

