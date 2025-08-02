InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE:NSPR) Director Thomas J. Kester Acquires 30,991 Shares

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) Director Thomas J. Kester purchased 30,991 shares of InspireMD stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $74,998.22. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 420,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,234.36. This represents a 7.95% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

InspireMD Stock Performance

Shares of NSPR opened at $2.69 on Friday. InspireMD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSPR shares. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of InspireMD in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on InspireMD from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in InspireMD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InspireMD during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InspireMD during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of InspireMD during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in InspireMD in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

