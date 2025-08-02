Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.700-10.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.822. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NSIT opened at $120.40 on Friday. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $118.30 and a twelve month high of $225.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.80.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSIT shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 39.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 684.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 74,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,138,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

