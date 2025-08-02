Insider Selling: Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) Director Sells 5,084 Shares of Stock

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $1,136,121.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,904,049.15. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CTAS opened at $221.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Cintas Corporation has a 12 month low of $180.78 and a 12 month high of $229.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,859,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,781,223,000 after purchasing an additional 491,307 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,877,760,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cintas by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,118,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,146,000 after purchasing an additional 296,059 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cintas by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,095,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,749,000 after purchasing an additional 28,469 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cintas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,655,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,919,000 after purchasing an additional 115,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Argus upgraded Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.54.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

