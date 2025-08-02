Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) is Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises 4.6% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 336.0% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $251.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.66 and a 52 week high of $279.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $251.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $249.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ITW

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $241.16 per share, for a total transaction of $210,291.52. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 122,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,634,705.44. This represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.