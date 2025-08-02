IFG Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,123,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,693,000 after buying an additional 2,456,689 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,418,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768,521 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,150,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,822,000 after acquiring an additional 218,682 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,934,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,135,000 after purchasing an additional 228,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,626,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,183,000 after purchasing an additional 29,017 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV opened at $78.60 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.93 and a 52-week high of $79.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

