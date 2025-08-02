Howland Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,316,000 after purchasing an additional 47,804 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at $390,000. Dover Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVO. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday. Dbs Bank cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $139.74. The stock has a market cap of $215.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.52% and a return on equity of 80.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

