Howard Capital Management Inc. Sells 328 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Howard Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Prudential Financial by 146.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,033,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRU. Barclays boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.75.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $100.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.40. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $130.55.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 1,675,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $48,000,009.92. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 3,168,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,744,723.04. This represents a 112.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

