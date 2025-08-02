Howard Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Howard Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Garmin by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Garmin by 229.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 24,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,850 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Garmin by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Stock Up 0.0%

Garmin stock opened at $218.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.02. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $160.71 and a twelve month high of $246.50. The company has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GRMN

Insider Activity

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,605,471.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 141,626 shares in the company, valued at $28,785,484.50. This represents a 5.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $399,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 29,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,266,390. This represents a 6.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.