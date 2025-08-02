Howard Capital Management Inc. Has $228,000 Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Howard Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Snowflake from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.73.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total value of $13,331,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,023.44. This trade represents a 90.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 424,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.35, for a total transaction of $93,191,286.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 165,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,303,960.45. The trade was a 71.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,697,855 shares of company stock valued at $586,415,198. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $205.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.72. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $229.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

