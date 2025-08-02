Howard Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Howard Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AME opened at $182.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.01. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.02 and a 1 year high of $198.33. The stock has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.10.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Melius downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.18.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Stories

