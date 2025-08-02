Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lessened its position in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 9,725.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,335,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,024 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 496.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,185,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 466.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,053,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,746 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,374,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,270 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 186.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,041,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,667,000 after acquiring an additional 677,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HRL opened at $28.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.86. Hormel Foods Corporation has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $33.80.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on HRL. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hormel Foods

About Hormel Foods

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.