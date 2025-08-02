Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Position Lowered by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HLT. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,225,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,151,000 after acquiring an additional 142,620 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 8.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,836,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,530,000 after acquiring an additional 364,307 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 11.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,784,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,132,000 after acquiring an additional 385,096 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,781,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,547,000 after acquiring an additional 157,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,411,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,076,000 after acquiring an additional 327,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $260.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $261.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.04 and a 12-month high of $279.46.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (down previously from $296.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.19.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

