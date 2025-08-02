Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL) Announces Earnings Results

Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 27.89 ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Henderson Smaller Companies had a net margin of 93.00% and a return on equity of 13.76%.

Henderson Smaller Companies Stock Performance

Henderson Smaller Companies stock opened at GBX 873 ($11.59) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 859.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 808.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £641.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.27. Henderson Smaller Companies has a 1-year low of GBX 638.75 ($8.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 964 ($12.80). The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12.

About Henderson Smaller Companies

The Company’s investment objective is to maximize shareholders’ total returns by investing mainly in smaller companies that are quoted in the United Kingdom. The Company is engaged in investing in shares and securities.

