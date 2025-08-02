Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL) Announces Earnings Results

Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 27.89 ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Henderson Smaller Companies had a net margin of 93.00% and a return on equity of 13.76%.
Henderson Smaller Companies Stock Performance
Henderson Smaller Companies stock opened at GBX 873 ($11.59) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 859.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 808.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £641.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.27. Henderson Smaller Companies has a 1-year low of GBX 638.75 ($8.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 964 ($12.80). The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12.
About Henderson Smaller Companies
