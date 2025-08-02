Helium Advisors LLC Sells 4,550 Shares of Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Helium Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. Helium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Viasat by 850.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Viasat in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Viasat by 46.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Viasat from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on Viasat from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Viasat from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $16.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.82. Viasat Inc. has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $26.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

