Head to Head Analysis: Leap Technology (OTCMKTS:LPTC) vs. Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Leap Technology (OTCMKTS:LPTC – Get Free Report) and Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Leap Technology and Cigna Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leap Technology N/A N/A N/A Cigna Group 1.92% 18.80% 5.02%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.0% of Cigna Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Leap Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Cigna Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leap Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cigna Group $247.12 billion 0.28 $3.43 billion $18.06 14.52

This table compares Leap Technology and Cigna Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cigna Group has higher revenue and earnings than Leap Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Leap Technology and Cigna Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leap Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cigna Group 0 2 16 2 3.00

Cigna Group has a consensus price target of $378.67, indicating a potential upside of 44.39%. Given Cigna Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cigna Group is more favorable than Leap Technology.

Summary

Cigna Group beats Leap Technology on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leap Technology

Le@P Technology, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company plans to pursue acquisition, joint venture, and investment opportunities primarily in the areas of health care technology, and products and services, as well as life sciences. Previously, it was involved in leasing a real property. Le@P Technology, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers. The company's Cigna Healthcare segment offers medical, pharmacy, behavioral health, dental, and other products and services for insured and self-insured customers; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans for seniors, as well as individual health insurance plans; and health care coverage in its international markets, as well as health care benefits for mobile individuals and employees of multinational organizations. In addition, it offers permanent insurance contracts sold to corporations to provide coverage on the lives of certain employees for financing employer-paid future benefit obligations. The company distributes its products and services through insurance brokers and consultants; directly to employers, unions and other groups, or individuals; and private and public exchanges. The company was formerly known as Cigna Corporation and changed its name to The Cigna Group in February 2023. The Cigna Group was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut.

