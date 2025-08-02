Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 51,463 Shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Free Report) by 96.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,463 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Grindr were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRND. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Grindr during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Grindr during the fourth quarter worth $6,035,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Grindr during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Grindr during the fourth quarter worth $2,712,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Grindr by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Grindr alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Grindr in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Grindr from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Grindr from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Grindr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Grindr in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Insider Transactions at Grindr

In other news, Director James Fu Bin Lu sold 852,567 shares of Grindr stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $20,401,928.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,588,867 shares in the company, valued at $636,271,587.31. This trade represents a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Michael Gearon, Jr. sold 500,000 shares of Grindr stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $11,855,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,619,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,953,727.17. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,641,251 shares of company stock valued at $110,831,024 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Grindr Trading Down 0.6%

GRND opened at $17.37 on Friday. Grindr Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $25.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.00.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Grindr had a negative net margin of 26.04% and a positive return on equity of 219.47%. Analysts predict that Grindr Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grindr Profile

(Free Report)

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grindr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.