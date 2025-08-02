Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 202 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Paychex by 118.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 136,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,117,000 after purchasing an additional 74,245 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 32.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,404,000 after purchasing an additional 29,320 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 15.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 7.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 31.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Paychex from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 price objective on Paychex and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $155.00 target price on Paychex and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.20.

PAYX stock opened at $139.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.07 and a twelve month high of $161.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.17 and a 200-day moving average of $148.60.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 29.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.53%.

In related news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $1,755,550.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,669.60. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $14,157,849.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 446,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,878,940.89. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

