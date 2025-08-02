Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 182 Shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,776,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,050,000 after buying an additional 302,453 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,590,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,980,000 after buying an additional 220,681 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,586,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,897,000 after buying an additional 140,128 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,314,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,076,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,086,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,002,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.40, for a total value of $208,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,153,412.40. This trade represents a 0.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.18, for a total transaction of $1,083,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,138.44. This trade represents a 27.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,593 shares of company stock worth $4,382,984 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $520.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Moody’s from $533.00 to $468.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Moody’s from $509.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Moody’s from $552.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MCO

Moody’s Trading Down 2.8%

Moody’s stock opened at $501.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $492.11 and a 200-day moving average of $477.25. Moody’s Corporation has a one year low of $378.71 and a one year high of $531.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $89.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.38.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.95%.

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.