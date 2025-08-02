Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $4.85 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,883 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $13,847,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 22,293 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,920 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on APH. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $8,909,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,625. This represents a 88.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Ivas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $3,551,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 152,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,661.48. This represents a 20.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 586,000 shares of company stock valued at $52,935,980 in the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $104.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.99 and a 200-day moving average of $79.62. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $108.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $127.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

