Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $1,021,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total value of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 12,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,420.72. The trade was a 55.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE HCA opened at $356.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.13. The company has a market capitalization of $85.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.98 and a 12 month high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 7,363.11%. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Baird R W downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $394.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.46.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

