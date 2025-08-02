Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 1,164 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of USMV opened at $92.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.14 and a 200 day moving average of $92.34. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $83.99 and a 12 month high of $95.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

