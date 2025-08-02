Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 1,059 Shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRJ)

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRJ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APRJ. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000.

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of BATS:APRJ opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.62. Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $25.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.09.

About Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April

The Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (APRJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys APRJ was launched on Apr 3, 2023 and is managed by Innovator.

