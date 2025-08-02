Harbour Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – January (NYSEARCA:JANH)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – January (NYSEARCA:JANH – Free Report) by 114.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,070 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 12.79% of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – January worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – January by 25.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – January by 20.4% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 43,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – January by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – January Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JANH opened at $24.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.53. Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – January has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $25.16.

About Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – January

The Innovator Premium Income 20 Barrier ETF – January (JANH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

